2 dead following multivehicle crash on I-264 East, Shively police confirm

Police said three vehicles were involved in the incident that happened at the 7.2-mile marker near the Dixie Highway exit Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have confirmed two deaths following a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-264 East.

According to Shively police, their officers were called to the 7.2-mile marker, just east of the Dixie Highway exit around 6:55 p.m. Saturday.

The incident involved three vehicles and its unclear if anyone else was hurt in the incident.

Lanes of the interstate in the area was closed for several hours for reconstruction and the investigation.

The victims involved in the crash have not been identified.

