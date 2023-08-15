Police: Bicyclist killed in car crash in Lyndon

A bicycle and a car collided on La Grange Road on Tuesday morning, leaving the bicyclist dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bicyclist is dead after their bicycle and a car were involved in a crash in Lyndon on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., a bicycle and a car collided on La Grange Road at Blue Vale Way, according to Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroeder.

The bicyclist was killed in the crash, officials say.

Authorities say the roadway at the scene of the crash will be closed for a bit.

Officials urge people to be cautious and observant for bicyclists and motorcyclists.

Louisville Metro's Traffic Unit is assisting with the investigation.

