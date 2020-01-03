JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — I-65 South is back open after two crashes in Jackson County, Indiana State Police said.

Public Information Officer Stephen Wheeles said a semi went off the roadway near Mile 38 in Jackson County early Sunday morning. The driver was not injured, but removing the vehicle slowed traffic for four to six hours.

A second crash then occurred near the original crash, closing all lanes.

