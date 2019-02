SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — All northbound lanes of I-65 are expected to be shut down for at least an hour after an officer was injured in an accident.

The accident is near mile marker 117 in Bullitt County. Currently, traffic is merging on the 117 to a detour.

According to KYTC, units were working a non-injury accident when it "quickly turned into an injury accident involving an officer."

No further details are available at this time.