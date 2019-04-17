LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A woman is dead after a crash on I-264 at Breckinridge Lane on Wednesday, April 17.

LMPD officers said three vehicles were going east on the interstate, on Wednesday morning, when a garbage truck hit the rear of a minivan, which then hit the back of a beer truck.

They said the woman driving the minivan died at the scene. The other two drivers were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Traffic was backed up for multiple hours as crews worked to clear the crash.

