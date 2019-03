LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – I-71 between Zorn Avenue and the Gene Snyder could be turned into six lanes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking at improving the I-71, I-264 interchange.

The state is hiring a firm to study ways to improve safety and lessen congestion.

Right now, this stretch of highway is two lanes in both directions.

The design study will cost an estimated $1.7 million which is covered by federal funds.