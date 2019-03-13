BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A 44-year-old woman died in a crash on Kentucky Highway 44 east at Watergate Drive on March 13.

The crash happened at 11 a.m. and police said their preliminary investigation shows a Ford Ranger, headed east, left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle struck the roadway approach from Watergate Drive, causing the vehicle to go airborne, and then hit a utility pole, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.