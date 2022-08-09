x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Accident involving semi-trailer closes lane of I-65 North near Brooks exit

Bullitt County Dispatch said they are working the scene after a semi-trailer flipped over in the median at I-65 North at the Brooks exit.
Credit: Rich Carlson/Zoneton Fire Department
Accident on I-65 North near Brooks exit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An accident has shutdown a lane of I-65 North not too far from the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to TRIMARC.

Bullitt County Dispatch said they are working the scene after a semi-trailer flipped over in the median at I-65 North at the Brooks exit.

They said the far-left lane is close while two other lanes remain open.

The driver of the semi is getting checked out, but so far there has been no reports of injuries.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

RELATED VIDEO

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Will Kentuckiana drivers exchange their four wheel rides for two?

Before You Leave, Check This Out