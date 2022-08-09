Accident involving semi-trailer closes lane of I-65 North near Brooks exit

Bullitt County Dispatch said they are working the scene after a semi-trailer flipped over in the median at I-65 North at the Brooks exit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An accident has shutdown a lane of I-65 North not too far from the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to TRIMARC.

They said the far-left lane is close while two other lanes remain open.

The driver of the semi is getting checked out, but so far there has been no reports of injuries.

