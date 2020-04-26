LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating an accident involving multiple vehicles on I-65 leaving three people seriously injured Sunday.

Police responded to I-65 near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m. for a vehicle collision.

According to their preliminary investigation, a vehicle was in the roadway when a flatbed commercial vehicle stopped in the roadway with lights flashing to warn other drivers to slow down.

That’s when police say a pickup truck headed northbound on I-65 struck the rear of the commercial vehicle.

Police say the driver of the commercial vehicle, the driver and passenger from the pickup were injured.

They were taken to the UofL Hospital.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating and police say no charges are expected.

