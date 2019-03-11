LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You’re driving, and you notice the check oil light flickering in your car. What do you? Do you immediately have your vehicle serviced or delay it when you have time to get to it?

“Those who maintain their car properly and follow the manufacturing recommendations, their cars generally last a lot longer,” Keith, a mechanic with Probilt Complete Care in Jeffersonville, said.

Why do you need an oil change?

Oil keeps the engine lubricated and helps absorb heat which allows the internal parts of a car to work without overheating. Mechanics say that having your oil and filter changed regularly can extend the life of your car’s engine.

How do I know when it’s time for me to get an oil change?

Even though most mechanics will tell you to get your oil changed every 3,000 miles, Consumer Reports says manufacturers and automakers have those oil change intervals at 7,500 to 10,000 miles or 6 to 12 months for time. You should always check with your manufacturer or dealership for their recommendations or the type of oil needed for the vehicle.

Where can I find the best prices for oil changes?

Some auto shops offer coupons or specials, check their websites or simply visit the location.

If you have the Groupon app, search “oil change.” The app lists nearby deals for oil changes and routine car maintenance. You purchase those specials through the app, print them off and present them to the location at your time of purchase.

Also check around to see if any businesses offer loyalty programs after numerous visits.

Always keep your receipts in case something goes wrong.

