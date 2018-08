LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- UPS just launched a new tech company focused on matching warehouse space with businesses that want to ship their goods to consumers.

Ware2Go helps businesses position their products without doing the groundwork.

According to our partners at Louisville Business First, Ware2Go recruits and certifies warehouses in strategic locations, establishing a network of vetted fulfillment partners.

The company guarantees two-day order-to-delivery service.

