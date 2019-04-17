LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- UofL, along with IBM, announced a skills center called IBM Skills Academy at UofL will focus on eight critical tech concentrations.

Officials said students across disciplines will have opportunities to learn technological expertise.

UofL President Neeli Bendapudi described what the partnership would include.

“They will provide us with curriculum and education tools that will help us focus on preparing the students of today, as well as the workforce of today and the workforce of tomorrow,” Bendapudi said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Representative John Yarmuth were there for the announcement. They both said this is a good thing for the university and the city.

Fischer focused on how this partnership would create a better workforce.

"Our goal in Louisville is to quintuple the amount of people that are receiving technology training every year," Fischer said.

Mitch McConnell could not make it in person for the announcement, but he did make a video announcement.

Governor Matt Bevin was set to be there but couldn’t make it.

