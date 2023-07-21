UnitedHealthcare Student Resources experiences data security incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A health insurance provider for college and university students says it experienced a data security incident, and some Kentucky residents were reportedly impacted.
According to a news release, UnitedHealthcare Student Resources (Student Resources) says another company, Progress Software, found a previously unknown vulnerability in its software on May 31, 2023.
Student Resources immediately started addressing the issue and investigating any potential impact of the vulnerability.
During the investigation, they found an "unauthorized third party" accessed the systems and removed copies of personal information on May 27, 2023.
Some of the info possibly includes:
- names
- date of births
- addresses
- phone numbers
- email addresses
- plan identification numbers
- policy information
- student identification numbers
- claims information including claim numbers
- provider information
- dates of service
- diagnosis codes
- prescription information
- claims financial information excluding account info
- social security numbers
- national ID numbers
It is emphasized in the release that "not all data elements were involved for all individuals."
Anyone affected will be notified and offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services according to the release.
It advised all those impacted to order a credit report, monitor medical statements and immediately report anything suspicious.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.