UnitedHealthcare Student Resources experiences data security incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A health insurance provider for college and university students says it experienced a data security incident, and some Kentucky residents were reportedly impacted.

According to a news release, UnitedHealthcare Student Resources (Student Resources) says another company, Progress Software, found a previously unknown vulnerability in its software on May 31, 2023.

Student Resources immediately started addressing the issue and investigating any potential impact of the vulnerability.

During the investigation, they found an "unauthorized third party" accessed the systems and removed copies of personal information on May 27, 2023.

Some of the info possibly includes:

names

date of births

addresses

phone numbers

email addresses

plan identification numbers

policy information

student identification numbers

claims information including claim numbers

provider information

dates of service

diagnosis codes

prescription information

claims financial information excluding account info

social security numbers

national ID numbers

It is emphasized in the release that "not all data elements were involved for all individuals."

Anyone affected will be notified and offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services according to the release.

It advised all those impacted to order a credit report, monitor medical statements and immediately report anything suspicious.

