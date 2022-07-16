Space X's Dragon spacecraft sends supplies to International Space Station

It brought around 5,800 pounds of supplies and payloads, including a NASA climate instrument to be mounted outside the ISS.

FLORIDA, USA — The SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule successfully docked at the International Space Station on Saturday.

It brought around 5,800 pounds of supplies and payloads, including a NASA climate instrument to be mounted outside the ISS.

The robotic capsule had lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida Thursday.

This flight, named CRS-25, was scheduled for launch in early June, but officials grounded the Dragon spacecraft after finding a leak in the ship's propulsion system.

The mission is the 25th flight to the space station under SpaceX's Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.

