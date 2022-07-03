You can send your name around the moon during NASA's Artemis I mission

The best part? It's free.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Have you ever wanted to send your name around the moon? Well, now's your chance.

NASA is offering space lovers a chance to have their name added to a flash drive that will fly aboard its Artemis I mission. The flight will be the first integrated test of NASA's deep space exploration systems that will look to carry the first woman and person of color to the moon in now–2025.

"The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond," NASA wrote.

Here's how it works. You'll want to head online and enter your first name, last name and a self-generated pin to gain access to your very own boarding pass to download and print. NASA says it's important to remember the pin to be able to access your pass as the mission approaches.

"We’re getting ready for Artemis I, and we want to take you with us," the nation's top space agency's website reads.

As for when the historic uncrewed test flight of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will occur? Only time will tell.

NASA is targeting a March 17 rollout of the rocket and spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B for testing.

Teams are said to be taking operations one step at a time to ensure a safe launch of the mission. That means NASA is now targeting liftoff opportunities for Artemis I in April or May.

The first test flight of the moon rocket has already seen several delays with February and March 2022 being previous "no earlier than" targets for the space agency.