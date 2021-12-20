Monoclonal antibodies among 6,500 pounds of cargo headed to space

Liftoff is targeted for 5:06 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronauts onboard the International Space Station are about to get a special delivery ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The 6,500 pounds of cargo will hitch a ride aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft when it blasts off at 5:06 a.m. ET on Dec. 21 from Kennedy Space Station's historic Launch Complex 39A.

Liftoff will mark the 24th commercial resupply mission to the orbiting laboratory for the commercial space company spearheaded by Elon Musk.

"SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew," a NASA press release reads.

Among the cargo heading to the ISS will be a variety of NASA investigations like a protein crystal growth study involving monoclonal antibodies that could improve the delivery of cancer treatment drugs for patients.

Also tucked away in the thousands of pounds of cargo will be a handheld bandage bioprinter that "uses a patient’s own skin cells to create a tissue-forming patch to cover a wound and accelerate the healing process."

Experiments from students across several universities as part of the Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science program and an investigation from Tide will also make the trip.

The Dragon spacecraft is set to reach the International Space Station and dock autonomously on Wednesday, Dec. 22. NASA astronauts Raja Chari and Thomas Marshburn will be in charge of monitoring the cargo's arrival.

After a month-long stay at the ISS, the spacecraft will return for splash down off the coast of Florida