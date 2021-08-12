NASA is launching a spacecraft to better understand our universe's most 'extreme objects'

We're talking, "mysterious and violent stellar phenomena" like black holes and neutron stars.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is hoping to get a better understanding of some of the universe's most "extreme objects." That's why the nation's top space station is launching a spacecraft to keep its eyes on the cosmos.

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer or "IXPE" will be outfitted with three telescopes to look at some of the most dramatic, violent and high-energy objects lurking in our universe.

We're talking, "mysterious and violent stellar phenomena" like black holes and neutron stars which NASA says naturally emit X-rays.

The X-rays are formed under extreme conditions like collisions, explosions, fast rotations and 10-million-degree temperatures.

"X-rays hold the key to understanding these phenomena, but because Earth’s atmosphere blocks them from reaching us they can only be observed by telescopes in orbit," NASA wrote.

The project is a collaboration between NASA and the Italian Space Agency.

IXPE will launch no earlier than 1 a.m. ET on Dec. 9 from Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Complex 39A. You can catch all the action live beginning at 12:30 a.m. on NASA TV.