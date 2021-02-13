Mars 2020 Perseverance rover gets ready to land on the Red Planet

The mission marks the 11th time NASA has sent spacecraft to explore Mars.

FLORIDA, USA — The latest Mars rover is set to land on the Red Planet after blasting off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida last July.

After a nearly seven-month journey, the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission is about to come to its most critical point.

The rover, named by a seventh-grader from Virginia, will plunge through the thin Martian atmosphere at more than 12,000 mph come Feb. 18. According to NASA, a parachute and powered descent will slow the rover down to about two mph before it touches the planet's surface.

“If there’s one thing we know, it’s that landing on Mars is never easy,” said NASA Associate Administrator for Communications Marc Etkind.

And its successful touchdown is crucial to further exploration and data collection needed for future human missions to Mars and the Moon.

So, what's aboard the rover? And what's its purpose on Mars?

Perseverance will carry a new suite of instruments to help search for signs of past life on Mars, technology meant to see about the sustainability of human life and a collection of microphones and cameras.

Also along for the ride is the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter that will "attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet," according to NASA.

While more than 100 million miles away, Perseverance will look to collect data about Mars' geology and climate while roaming the planet's terrain. NASA also intends to have the rover stash rock samples for a future rover to return to Earth by 2031 at the earliest.

Space lovers will be able to experience what it is like to land on the Red Plant in high-definition on Feb. 18. You can thank the spacecraft's microphones and 19 cameras for the up close and personal look.

The 10.9 million Earthlings who submitted their names to be stenciled on the rover's plate will get to explore Mars with Perservence in spirit.

Live coverage from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California starts at 2:15 p.m. You can catch all the action on NASA TV. Or tune in to 10 Tampa Bay's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube where we will be streaming the mission live.

As we #CountdownToMars for @NASAPersevere's landing, learn about operating a rover 100 million miles away, and making sure it gets to where the science team wants to go.@MarsCuriosity driver Sophia Mitchell explains in the latest #GravityAssist podcast: https://t.co/YfMc2cUPwB pic.twitter.com/CfjP7yDZ8Z — NASA (@NASA) February 12, 2021