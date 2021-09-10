The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the nest will be eradicated in the next few days.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The second Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 was eradicated Saturday in northern Washington, according to the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

However, the department’s work is not finished as a third nest was also found with plans to eradicate it already underway.

The WSDA said the now-destroyed nest located in northern Whatcom County had four combs.

The second asian giant hornet￼ nest of 2021 has been eradicated. It had four combs. Our team did an incredible job... Posted by Washington State Department of Agriculture on Saturday, September 11, 2021

The previous nest, discover nearby to the northeast and was eradicated last month, consisted of nine combs. The WSDA said that nest was three times larger than the one found in 2020.

The WSDA also said that hornets in and around the first nest were more aggressive than those found in 2020, likely due to warmer temperatures.

The latest eradication comes a day after the discovery was announced, which came after two sightings were reported in a rural area east of Blaine.

Asian giant hornets are not native to the U.S. They are known for attacking and destroying honey bee hives. In just a few hours, a handful of hornets can destroy an entire hive.

WSDA relies heavily on the public reporting sightings of the hornets to track down and eradicate nests. The department urges anyone who spots a hornet to report sightings on its website.