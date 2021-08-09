Engineered tissue, slime mold among 8,200 pounds of cargo headed to the International Space Station

Liftoff is targeted for 5:56 p.m. ET on Aug. 10 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — A special delivery of more than 8,200 pounds of cargo will be ISS-bound on Tuesday.

NASA is once again partnering with Northrop Grumman for the company's 16th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Liftoff is targeted for 5:56 p.m. ET on Aug. 10 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The crew supplies, hardware and research will be loaded up into Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft and launched atop an Antares rocket.

"Cargo resupply from U.S. companies ensures a national capability to deliver critical science research to the space station, significantly increasing NASA's ability to conduct new investigations at this laboratory in space," NASA wrote.

Among the investigations astronauts onboard the orbiting laboratory will get to investigate are 3D printing with dust, studying muscle loss with engineered tissue and analyzing the growth of slime mold.

A mounting bracket to help install the next pair of new solar arrays on the ISS will also make the trip on Tuesday's mission.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will get the honor of capturing the Cygnus spacecraft with the International Space Station's robotic arm on Aug. 12 with the support of ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

NASA TV will begin live event coverage at 5:30 p.m.