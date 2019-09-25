NEW ORLEANS — Who among us hasn’t used a USB charging station at an airport before?

If your cell phone is running out of juice, it’s like an oasis of power.

But consider this: A recent Forbes Magazine article warned “You should never use airport USB charging stations” because “cybercriminals could install malware on your phone or download data without your knowledge.”

The article cites an IBM security expert as saying “A growing number of nation-state hackers are now training their sites on travelers," and the transportation industry is now the second-most attacked industry by cybercriminals...behind only financial services.”

But is the threat of using those airport charging stations as dangerous as it would appear? We contacted Dr. Tom Thomas, Tulane Professor of Information Technology.

RELATED: 'It's a matter of time:' Cyberattacks increasingly becoming the norm

He said USB can transmit data so if you plug your chargers into any other device except for a wall socket, you are potentially at risk.

Story continues below video

Malware could theoretically be installed onto your phone and data could be downloaded without your knowledge or consent.

To avoid it, Dr. Thomas suggests getting a battery pack and plugging that into the airport power station and your phone into the battery pack. That would allow only the voltage to pass through the battery pack and not anything potentially harmful.

RELATED: Local leaders taking precautions after state declares emergency for cyber attack

So if you want to be 100% certain your phone is not hacked, the claim that you should never plug your phone directly into an airport USB charging station is true.

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!