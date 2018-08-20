LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's state of the art technology being used in Kentuckiana by workers at Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant. Esko Bionics is the company behind it, and the EskoVest is the product. The vests help lessens injury and fatigue by workers who perform the same task over and over.

This is very much a testing phase. There are 15 Ford plants around the world sampling the EskoVests, and four employees are piloting the technology for the Louisville Assembly Plant. It's still early, but there are already rave reviews rolling in.

Antonio Moore works with the fuel bundles on the assembly line. He’s been with the plant for about six years. It’s a lot of time, especially when you consider all his job entails.

"Back was hurting, arms were hurting, and I just wanted to go home and lay down,” Moore said.

Long shifts on the line will do that to you. After all, Moore’s arms are in the air almost all the time. Life on the line is a lot better now, though, thanks to a summer surprise.

"As soon as you hold it up, you're like oh, this is nice,” Moore said.

Moore started wearing the vest in June and keeps it on about half his shift. He said it makes a big difference, and it’s one he noticed right away.

"It's like a magnet,” Moore said.

His new gear is garnering him a few new nicknames, too.

"Hawk, Iron Man, the Avengers- I heard that one not too long ago,” Moore said.

He welcomes them all and rocks the vest proudly.

"I feel like I'm the man- walking back, I'm like yeah, you see me,” Moore said.

Ford Motor Company

The team at Louisville Assembly Plant is hopeful Moore’s experience can be replicated.

"They have big jobs out there, so anything we can do to help them in that regard is important,” Louisville Assembly Plant HR Manager Christina Peace said.

The EskoVest wasn't built for Ford specifically, but the company thinks it's a great fit.

"This type of work definitely generates general aches and pains, strains, that type of thing. So, if we can get ahead of it, if we can provide equipment that's more preventative in nature versus responding to it after the fact, it's just to the benefit of our employees, which is to the benefit of our company,” Peace said.

Ford Motor Company

The vests aren't cheap. They run around $6,000-7,000 a pop. It's not clear how long they'll be in the testing phase, but Ford said they could be rolled out to all of the line employees one day.

►Contact reporter Sara Wagner at swagner@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Sara) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV