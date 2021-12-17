Assisted living facility adds virtual reality for residents

Residents will be able to take part in educational and other experiences including visiting the International Space Station, piloting a plane and more.

FISHERS, Ind. — Seniors at the Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living Community in Fishers can now take part in virtual reality experiences.

The headsets were provided by Dallas-based MyndVR.

Resident will be able to take part in educational and other experiences including visiting the International Space Station, piloting a plane and more.

"I enjoy anything different that gets us out of our rooms, and I think it's very interesting. I appreciate it," said resident Carole Kohls.

"It basically offers our residents the ability to experience things that they maybe haven't experienced in the past or revisit things or places they have been to in the past and evoke some positive memories and some really good meaningful programming for them as well," said Vickie Greenough, memory care business development specialist for American Senior Communities.