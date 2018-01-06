LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- School is out for the summer which likely means your family will be busy with sports, summer camps and countless other activities to fill the long summer days.

The Picniic app can help you keep everyone in your busy family on the same page.

Start off using the app’s calendar, which allows you to view the entire family’s schedule from soccer practice to family vacation, and create events and reminders for any member of the family.

Keep track of summer chores with the app’s to-do list, and when it’s time to go to the grocery store, use the app to build a grocery list everyone in the family can add to and share, so no matter who goes to the store they’ll come back with what you need.

If you have younger kids, use the app’s family locator to be sure they’ve made it home from their activity if you’re still at work. The app can even notify you when they check in at various locations.

The Picniic app can also securely store your family’s most important information, like insurance, medical and emergency contacts, so everybody can access it wherever they should need it.

So, if you’re busy family could use an extra hand keeping your summer organized, check out the Picniic app today.

The Picniic app is available on iOS and Android devices.

