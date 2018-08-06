LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It’s summer time which means vacation time, but you can’t have a vacation without that pesky chore of packing. This week’s App of the Week can help you breeze through packing so you can start your vacation with ease.

The PackPoint app will help you decide what to pack on your next trip so you’ll never leave home without something you need.

Start off by typing in the place you’ll be traveling to and how long you’ll be there. Then, use the app to plug in what kinds of activities you plan to do while on this trip, from business meetings to laying on the beach.

From there, the app will check the weather forecast for your destination and build a packing list for the things you will likely need, from extra socks and swim trunks to business suits and umbrellas.

The app will also take into account if you’re traveling international, reminding you to pack important documents like passports.

Once the packing list is generated, you can further customize it to fit your needs. And, to make packing quicker and easier in the future, the PackPoint app will save your list for future trips and let you share it with your fellow travelers.

So, if you could use an extra hand getting through the hassles of packing for your next trip, check out the PackPoint app today.

The PackPoint app is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

