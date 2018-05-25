LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Today is Memorial Day which means a lot of folks will be grilling out. This week’s App of the Week will help you grill today and all summer long.

The GrillTime app can help you take the guesswork out of grilling so you’ll never over-cook or under-cook food again.

If you’re a grilling novice, open the GrillTime app and select the type of food you’re preparing to grill. The app will give you suggestions like how hot the grill should be, cooking temperature and when to flip.

The trickiest part of grilling is knowing how long to cook each side before flipping. With the GrillTime app, users can select the type of meat, thickness and desired level of doneness. The app will send you a reminder when it’s time to flip.

If you’re grilling a bunch of items with various cook times—like burgers, brats, chicken and some veggies—the app will keep track of each item’s cook time and flip time so you can make sure everything is done at the same time.

So, whether you’re a grilling novice or just want to take the stress out of your next barbecue, check out the GrillTime app today.

The GrillTime app is available on iOS devices.

