Kansas City Chiefs could be first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in 16 years

WASHINGTON — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their second straight Super Bowl appearance after a dominating regular season and a fairly easy walk through the playoffs.

The Chiefs are currently a three-point favorite over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to BetOnline.ag and other sportsbooks. Patrick Mahomes and the company should feel a great deal of confidence that they are equipped to win their second straight Lombardi Trophy.

Since November 10, 2019, Kansas City has only lost one game that Mahomes has appeared in, including the playoffs. They're 25-1 in Mahomes' last 26 games with one Super Bowl victory and the chance to make it two.

"If you want to start feeling dangerously overconfident about the game, go back and watch the week 12 matchup," Seth Keysor said.

On the Locked On Chiefs Podcast, Seth Keysor explained why Chiefs fans should expect a win on Sunday. Kansas City beat Tampa Bay 27-24 on November 29th, 2020, but the final score didn't tell the whole story according to Keysor, "Tampa Bay's defense really didn't have a whole lot of answers for Kansas City, even outside that first quarter. It was a weird game and honestly, the Bucs were lucky to be within double digits when that game ended."

The Chiefs only beat the Bucs by three points in their regular-season matchup, but Mahomes threw for 462 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Tyreek Hill was the beneficiary of 269 of those yards and all three receiving touchdowns in the win.

Now, the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers for the second time in three months in the same building, but with far more on the line.

Facing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl is no easy task, just ask Kurt Warner, Jake Delhomme, Donovan McNabb, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and Jared Goff. However, there are some keys to beating Brady that the Chiefs discovered in their regular-season matchup.

"One of the things that really stuck out in the conference game was that Green Bay forced three turnovers from Tom Brady," said Ryan Tracy on the Locked On Chiefs Podcast. "If you can get Tom Brady into a third and long situation, you're in a much better position."