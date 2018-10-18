DENVER — Two Transportation Security Administration officers at LaGuardia Airport bought a shirt for a young boy who didn't have one, according to a release from the agency.

The boy and his dad were traveling from New York to Denver Wednesday morning. When the boy removed his coat at the security checkpoint TSA officers noticed he didn't have a shirt on underneath it.

He and his dad were escorted into a private screening room to complete the checkpoint screening process. During that screening, the boy's dad told officers that all of their clothes had been placed in a checked bag. He said he didn't know that his son was not wearing a shirt under the coat until they arrived at the checkpoint.

TSA officers were concerned that the young man would be cold with just a coat and no shirt, according to the release. Two TSA officers excused themselves from the checkpoint, went to a nearby airport shop and purchased an NYPD T-shirt for the boy.

The boy and his father expressed their thanks for the kind gesture to a TSA officer who escorted the pair to their gate and took some snapshots to share with the two travelers.

