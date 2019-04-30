Your quick guide to Oaks and Derby 145

In recent years, as many as 150,000 people have come to Derby. With numbers like that, a very detailed traffic plan is in place. Click here to learn more about LMPD's traffic plan.

Click here for Derby week parking details from Churchill Downs. View their map below for Thurby, Oaks and Derby parking.

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed or restricted during the following times:

7 am - 11 pm (Thursday, May 2, 2019 - Saturday, May 4, 2019)

Restricted Traffic (Permitted vehicles only - no through traffic)

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street

Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance

Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive

Racine Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance

Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue

7 am - 11 pm (Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - Saturday, May 4, 2019)

Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue

5 pm - 11 pm (Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - Saturday, May 4, 2019)

Southern Parkway – Will remain two-way traffic with priority given to the southbound traffic.

Third Street and Eastern Parkway - Southbound traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway.

5:30 pm - 9 pm (Friday, May 3, 2019 and Saturday, May 4, 2019)

Interstate 264 Watterson Expressway - East and West off ramps to Taylor Boulevard

Interstate 264 Watterson Expressway - East and West off ramps to Southern Parkway

No Parking Areas

7 am - 11 pm (Wednesday, May 1, 2019)

7 am - 11 pm (Thursday, May 2, 2019)

7 am - 11 pm (Friday, May 3, 2019)

7 am - 11 pm (Saturday, May 4, 2019)

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street

Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance

Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive

Racine Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance

Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue

Midnight (Wednesday, May 1, 2019) – 11 pm (Saturday, May 4, 2019)