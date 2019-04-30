LIVE
Your quick guide to Oaks and Derby 145
Photo: AP
Author: WHAS11 Staff
Published: 2:35 PM EDT April 30, 2019
Updated: 2:49 PM EDT April 30, 2019
Chapter 1

Derby field - May 4

1. War of Will 20-1

2. Tax 20-1

3. By My Standards 20-1

4. Gray Magician 50-1

5. Improbable 6-1

6. Vekoma 20-1

7. Maximum Security 10-1

8. Tacitus 10-1

9. Plus Que Parfait 30-1

10. Cutting Humor 30-1

11. Haikal 30-1

12. Omaha Beach 4-1

13. Code of Honor 15-1

14. Win Win Win 15-1

15. Master Fencer 50-1

16. Game Winner 5-1

17. Roadster 6-1

18. Long Range Toddy 30-1

19. Spinoff 30-1

20. Country House 30-1

If a horse should scratch, Bodeexpress 30-1 is also eligible to race.

Chapter 2

Oaks Field - May 3

Longines Kentucky Oaks field and morning line odds

1. Out for a Spin 15-1

2.  Chocolate Kisses 20-1

3.  Lady Apple 20-1

4.  Bellafina 2-1

5.  Flor de la Mar 20-1

6.  Positive Spirit 30-1

7.  Jaywalk 8-1

8.  Motion Emotion 15-1

9.  Liora 20-1

10. Champagne Anyone 6-1

11. Jeltrin 15-1

12. Street Band 15-1

13. Serengeti Empress 8-1

14. Restless Rider 6-1

If a horse should scratch, Dunbar Road 5-1 and Point of Honor 30-1 are also eligible to race.

Chapter 3

Tickets and Seating

Purchase tickets, view seating map, take a virtual tour

Whether you're reserving box seats, a private suite or general admission, you can find your tickets here.

View a map of Churchill Downs seating below.

Take a virtual tour of Churchill Downs through the link below.
MORE | Derby for Dummies: The words and etiquette you should know

Chapter 4

Traffic and parking

Road closures, parking map, no parking areas

In recent years, as many as 150,000 people have come to Derby. With numbers like that, a very detailed traffic plan is in place. Click here to learn more about LMPD's traffic plan.

Click here for Derby week parking details from Churchill Downs. View their map below for Thurby, Oaks and Derby parking.

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed or restricted during the following times:

7 am - 11 pm (Thursday, May 2, 2019 - Saturday, May 4, 2019)

Restricted Traffic (Permitted vehicles only - no through traffic)

  • Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
  • Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
  • Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
  • Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
  • Racine Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
  • Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue

7 am - 11 pm (Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - Saturday, May 4, 2019)

  • Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue

5 pm - 11 pm (Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - Saturday, May 4, 2019)

  • Southern Parkway – Will remain two-way traffic with priority given to the southbound traffic.
  • Third Street and Eastern Parkway - Southbound traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway.

5:30 pm - 9 pm (Friday, May 3, 2019 and Saturday, May 4, 2019)

  • Interstate 264 Watterson Expressway - East and West off ramps to Taylor Boulevard
  • Interstate 264 Watterson Expressway - East and West off ramps to Southern Parkway

No Parking Areas

7 am - 11 pm (Wednesday, May 1, 2019)

7 am - 11 pm (Thursday, May 2, 2019)

7 am - 11 pm (Friday, May 3, 2019)

7 am - 11 pm (Saturday, May 4, 2019)

  • Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
  • Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
  • Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
  • Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
  • Racine Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
  • Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue

Midnight (Wednesday, May 1, 2019) – 11 pm (Saturday, May 4, 2019)

  • Floyd Street from Warnock Street to Park Boulevard
  • Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
  • Third Street from the Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Boulevard
  • Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue
  • Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue
  • Ninth Street from Heywood Avenue to Homeview Drive
  • Bohannon Avenue from Central Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
  • Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Fourth Street
  • Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs Gate
  • Racine Avenue from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
  • Southern Parkway from Oakdale Avenue to Southern Heights Avenue
  • Taylor Boulevard from Winkler Avenue to Watterson Expressway
  • Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Rodman Street
  • Rodman Street from Winkler Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Warren Avenue from Oleanda Avenue to Homeview Avenue
  • Oleanda Avenue from Wizard Avenue to Warren Avenue
  • Peachtree Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (EASTSIDE ONLY)
  • Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Vetter Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (EASTSIDE ONLY)
  • Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
  • Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway 
  • Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue
  • Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue
  • Helm Street from Boxley Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Farmington Avenue from Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive
  • Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
  • Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
Chapter 5

What you can and can't bring

Since long lines are to be expected, help speed up entry times by making sure you know what items are allowed in Churchill Downs on Oaks and Derby days.

Acceptable items

  • Food items in clear plastic bags (maximum size 18" x 18" - no trash bags) - Limit of two bags per person
  • "Box" lunches in clear plastic bags or containers (max. size 18" x 18" - no trash bags)
  • Water and soft drinks - plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)
  • Purses, but none larger than 12" in any dimension (subject to search)
  • Baby/diaper bags - none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6" or more
  • Binoculars
  • Sunscreen (non-glass containers only)
  • Small personal music systems, radios, and televisions (no boom boxes)
  • Cell phones, smartphones, and tablets
  • Seat cushions smaller than 15" x 15" that do not contain metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets, or flaps
  • Strollers (ONLY if carrying a child)
  • Chairs (Infield Gate ONLY)
  • Blankets & tarpaulins (Infield and Paddock Gates ONLY)

Prohibited Items

  • Coolers (styrofoam coolers, ice available at infield purchase points)
  • Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers
  • Pop-up or patron tents - no poles or stakes of any kind
  • Laptop computers and camcorders
  • Cameras with detachable lenses, or equipped with a lens that is 6" or larger
  • Tripods
  • Selfie sticks
  • Purses larger than 12" in any dimension
  • Grills
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Illegal substances
  • Thermoses
  • Backpacks
  • Luggage (includes briefcases)
  • Duffel bags
  • Wagons
  • Umbrellas (not allowed any time during Derby Week - Opening Night through Derby Day)
  • Balloons
  • Weapons (including knives)
  • Fireworks, noisemakers, air horns, laser lights/pointers, mace or pepper sprays
  • Drones and remote-controlled aircrafts
  • Personal transportation devices (e.g. Hoverboards)
  • Animals (with the exception of service animals for guests with disabilities)
  • Any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate
Chapter 6

Derby Week Weather

It's just not Derby Week without a chance of rain, and that's what we'll get this week. Stay up-to-date with our Derby week weather forecast by clicking here.

For daily weather details, click here.

MORE | Rain is coming for Oaks, Derby what should you wear?

