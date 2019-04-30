Your quick guide to Oaks and Derby 145

In recent years, as many as 150,000 people have come to Derby. With numbers like that, a very detailed traffic plan is in place. Click here to learn more about LMPD's traffic plan.
Click here for Derby week parking details from Churchill Downs. View their map below for Thurby, Oaks and Derby parking.
Road Closures
The following streets will be closed or restricted during the following times:
7 am - 11 pm (Thursday, May 2, 2019 - Saturday, May 4, 2019)
Restricted Traffic (Permitted vehicles only - no through traffic)
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
- Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
- Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
- Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Racine Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
- Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
7 am - 11 pm (Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - Saturday, May 4, 2019)
- Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue
5 pm - 11 pm (Wednesday, May 1, 2019 - Saturday, May 4, 2019)
- Southern Parkway – Will remain two-way traffic with priority given to the southbound traffic.
- Third Street and Eastern Parkway - Southbound traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway.
5:30 pm - 9 pm (Friday, May 3, 2019 and Saturday, May 4, 2019)
- Interstate 264 Watterson Expressway - East and West off ramps to Taylor Boulevard
- Interstate 264 Watterson Expressway - East and West off ramps to Southern Parkway
No Parking Areas
7 am - 11 pm (Wednesday, May 1, 2019)
7 am - 11 pm (Thursday, May 2, 2019)
7 am - 11 pm (Friday, May 3, 2019)
7 am - 11 pm (Saturday, May 4, 2019)
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
- Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
- Homeview Drive from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
- Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Racine Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs entrance
- Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
Midnight (Wednesday, May 1, 2019) – 11 pm (Saturday, May 4, 2019)
- Floyd Street from Warnock Street to Park Boulevard
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
- Third Street from the Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Boulevard
- Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue
- Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue
- Ninth Street from Heywood Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Bohannon Avenue from Central Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
- Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Fourth Street
- Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
- Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs Gate
- Racine Avenue from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
- Southern Parkway from Oakdale Avenue to Southern Heights Avenue
- Taylor Boulevard from Winkler Avenue to Watterson Expressway
- Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Rodman Street
- Rodman Street from Winkler Avenue to Central Avenue
- Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
- Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Warren Avenue from Oleanda Avenue to Homeview Avenue
- Oleanda Avenue from Wizard Avenue to Warren Avenue
- Peachtree Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (EASTSIDE ONLY)
- Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Vetter Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (EASTSIDE ONLY)
- Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
- Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue
- Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue
- Helm Street from Boxley Avenue to Central Avenue
- Farmington Avenue from Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive
- Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
- Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street