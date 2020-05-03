LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Verizon Media announced Wednesday the expansion of Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM, allowing users of legal age in the state of Indiana to view betting odds and click through the odds to place bets on BetMGM.

Indiana became the third state in which users 21 and over can place bets and transact through the Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM.

According to playindiana.com and the Indiana Gaming Commission, Hoosiers have wagered $591 million as of Feb. 10. The total sports betting taxes in the state has been $5.1 million as of Feb. 10.

The majority of bets wagered on games has come from services provided by two of the largest sportsbook sites in DraftKings and FanDuel in the state. Each site offers a mobile app, like Yahoo! Sportsbook.

