NEW YORK — Following a historic four-year run featuring back-to-back ACC Player of the Year honors, Louisville guard Asia Durr was selected second overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Durr is the third Louisville player to be selected in the first-round, following Angel McCoughtry in 2009 and Shoni Schimmel in 2014.

Finishing as the second-leading scorer in program history with 2,485 points, Durr is also second in three-point field goals (374) and third in field goals (851).

"This is a dream come true," Durr said after being selected. "I thank God, I thank my school, my coaches, my family, and my friends. This is a dream come true for me."