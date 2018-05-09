NEW YORK (AP) -- Serena Williams shook off a slow start to grab eight consecutive games and beat 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 for a spot in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams delivered 13 aces, part of a 35-12 edge in winners.

But she trailed by a break in the opening set, and then was a point from being behind 4-1, before turning things around.

Williams reached her 36th Grand Slam semifinal and her 12th at Flushing Meadows, where she is a six-time champion.

Pliskova is the last woman to beat Williams at the U.S. Open, eliminating her in the semifinals two years ago. Williams missed the U.S. Open a year ago because she gave birth to her daughter during the tournament.

