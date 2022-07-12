Will Levis announces he won't play in Kentucky's Music City Bowl game against Iowa

The senior took to Twitter and said: "I have decided to forego my final college football game, look to that next step, and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will Levis, University of Kentucky's QB, tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that he won't be playing in Kentucky's Music City Bowl game against Iowa.

Levis thanked his teammates, UK staff members, Wildcat community and BBN in his online statement. He said he would "forever be indebted" to everyone he met while at UK and that his "immense love" for the college will always remain strong.

In the statement he also reflected on his time at UK, saying he's met lifelong friends, learned from the coaches and established connections with mentors. He said he found "belief" and "confidence" in himself while at the school.

"If I have one thing to hold in my heart from my time in Lexington, it's that Kentucky has my back and that everything ahead of me wouldn't be possible without the support and encouragement I received along the way," Levis said in the statement.

He made the announcement that he would enter the NFL draft during an interview on Twitter on Nov. 30 with the account Blue Chips.

He is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board in April.

Levis' full statement is below:

