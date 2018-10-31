LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Around this time of year when the fall leaves take on their red and orange hues, the excitement around Big Blue Nation is usually for the upcoming season on the hardwood. But this year, it's a different sport that has captured the attention of Kentucky fans.

"Kentucky football is in a situation right now that, to be honest, I never thought I would see in my lifetime," Ryan Lemond with Kentucky Sports Radio said. "Never did I ever think that Kentucky football could be playing for an SEC East title."

"It's kind of a storybook season," Kara Tindall, a Wildcats fan, said. "I think we were all optimistic, maybe we might improve on next year, win six or seven games, but this is far beyond what anyone hoped."

All eyes will be on Kroger Field this Saturday for what some are billing as the biggest UK game played in Lexington as the No. 9 Wildcats play host to the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs, last year's runners-up and the Wildcats' next challenge on their quest for the SEC East crown and a possible spot in the College Football Playoffs.

"If Kentucky wins, it'll be just as if they won a national championship in basketball," Lemond said. "There will be partying, there will be flipping over cars on State Street, burning couches. I mean it'll be crazy."

One member of Big Blue Nation who will be attending the game is Tindall, who won tickets to the game at Kentucky Sports Radio's live show Wednesday morning at Clayton and Crume in NuLu. She said she hopes she'll be able to witness a different type of history.

"I remember years watching games where Florida was beating us like 79 to 0," Tindall said.

"It's been a long time coming for us and I hope that we can celebrate as a fan base and just keep it going," Kentucky fan Shawn Roberts said.

"For years, the Kentucky football fan has been like Charlie Brown trying to kick the field goal, and at the last moment, Lucy pulls the football away," Lemond said. "We get punched in the gut time and time and time again. Finally it's our turn."

