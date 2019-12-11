LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early blast of winter weather late Monday into early Tuesday and below-freezing overnight temperatures has prompted Churchill Downs Racetrack to cancel its live racing program scheduled for Wednesday.

Training at Churchill Downs was cancelled Tuesday morning as the track maintenance crew worked to keep the surface from freezing. With temperatures forecast to climb only into the mid-20s Tuesday and dip back into the teens Tuesday night, track officials have determined that track conditions will not improve significantly before racing on Wednesday.

Ten races were scheduled Wednesday and post time for the first race was scheduled for 1 p.m.

Cancellations of races at Churchill Downs because of weather conditions are rare. The cancellation of Wednesday’s card was the 22nd documented event in track history and seventh connected to a wintry mix.

The last time racing was suspended because of winter weather was Nov. 19-20, 2014.

Churchill Downs will contact groups and individual patrons who previously purchased reserved seating for the cancelled Wednesday live racing date. Those patrons may visit the Paddock Box Office and request a refund or exchange their ticket for equal or lesser value seating on either Thursday, Nov. 14; Wednesday, Nov. 20; or Thursday, Nov. 21.

Patrons who purchased tickets for the cancelled race date through Ticketmaster.com will have their tickets refunded and receive a credit applied to their method of payment.

Churchill Downs intends to stage a 10-race card Thursday at 1 p.m. The Fall Meet at Churchill Downs continues through Sunday, Dec. 1.

