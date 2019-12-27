University of Evansville Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty has officially been placed on administrative leave.

According to WEHT, in Evansville, Ind., McCarty was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into possible Title IX violations. The University of Evansville is said to be concerned that McCarty may have violated key provisions of the University’s Title IX policy.

RELATED: Evansville stuns No. 1 Kentucky at Rupp Arena, 67-64

The University of Evansville insists that the decision to place Coach McCarty on administrative leave was not made lightly or in haste according to a news release.

“The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018. We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated. The university will make a fair and informed decision on Coach McCarty’s status based on the results of the investigation” The University of Evansville release states.

Bennie Seltzer has been named interim coach of the Men’s Basketball team.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.