Reports: Florida State eyes UofL's Vince Tyra for athletic director job

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Tyra and Florida State have mutual interest in him leaving to take the AD job at FSU.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What does the future hold for Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra?

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Tyra and Florida State have mutual interest in him leaving to take the AD job at FSU.

ESPN is reporting he is the top candidate for the job. Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that Tyra had emerged as a candidate for the Seminoles.

Tyra has not commented on the matter since confirming Scott Satterfield would be returning as UofL’s football coach following a meeting on Friday.

Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi released a statement on Saturday saying she had faith in Tyra’s leadership of the department.

UofL’s Board of Trustees have called a special meeting on Monday to discuss “personnel matters.”

Tyra took over UofL’s athletic director job in 2018 after serving in an interim role for six months.