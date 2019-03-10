Star wideout Stephon Diggs is not a shy guy, but on Thursday he broke a several-day media silence speaking to reporters about an absence from practice and rampant reports he wants to leave the Vikings.

Diggs took the podium one day after missing practice for a reason that was not listed as injury-related. He told reporters he has a cold after playing in cold, wet Chicago last Sunday, and was heard sniffing and coughing throughout his time before the cameras.

The usually glib Diggs also made it clear, however, that all is not well in Viking land.

"The space we're in right now, there's definitely a lot of questions," Diggs conceded. "I can't stand up here and go 'Yeah, everything is OK' because obviously, it isn't."

Diggs was asked about rumors he is asking to be traded. Both he and fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen are known to be unhappy with the direction of the Vikings offense, which has been revamped to emphasize the run. While he wouldn't say he has demanded a trade, Diggs hinted there may be some substance to the reports, which have him going everywhere from New England to Washington.

"I feel like there's truth to all rumors, you know?" Diggs quipped, quickly adding, "I won't be saying nothing, won't be speaking on it at all."

Thielen was frank with reporters after Sunday's loss to the Bears where the Vikings struggled in every facet of their offense. Running back Dalvin Cook couldn't get untracked, quarterback Kirk Cousins missed on most of the few attempts to throw the ball downfield, and the purple slipped to fourth place in the NFC Central. Thielen is obviously frustrated at his lack of opportunities to make plays, and Diggs is clearly in the same mindset. Still, he insists he won't be a problem.

"I've always put the team before myself, I've never made it just about me, I've never been that kind of a guy," Diggs said. "My language will stay the same, whether I'm given many opportunities or not a lot."

Diggs told reporters he's feeling better physically and plans to be in uniform this weekend in New York against the Giants. Long term, it sounds like his doubts are growing that uniform will remain purple.

"I love it here, I've been here five years, I love everything about the community, I love everything about my teammates, I love everything about my team, but right now... It's all about whether I'll be here or not, whether they want me."