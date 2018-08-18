(USA TODAY) Alexandria Buchanan became the first female varsity quarterback to throw a touchdown during the 2017 season. Still just a sophomore, there was a sense that much more was to come for the still developing passer and leader.

Now we know that what she was building is carrying over into the next campaign.

Buchanan threw her first touchdown pass of the 2018 season during Honolulu McKinley’s victory in a season-opening rout of King Kekaulike. Buchanan finished with 56 yards and the touchdown you see below as part of McKinley’s 31-14 season-opening victory.

McKinley fell to 1-1 in week 2, but Buchanan is still off to a memorable start in her first year as McKinley’s co-starter under center. The more she succeeds, the more she continues to change the narrative on what a female football player can be in America.

