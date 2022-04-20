Louisville chosen as host city for inaugural USL Summer Showcase

The multi-day "celebration of soccer" will end with a match between LouCity FC and Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday, July 20.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium will be hosting another national soccer event this summer.

The United Soccer League has chosen Louisville as the host city for the first USL Summer Showcase. The multi-day event will end with a match between Louisville City FC and Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday, July 20.

“The Summer Showcase will shine a spotlight on everything USL is doing to drive the game forward in America,” said USL Chief Commercial Officer Court Jeske. “The passion of LouCity’s fans and the world-class facilities at Lynn Family Stadium make Louisville a natural and exciting host city for the inaugural event.”

According to the USL, soccer executives from around the country will come to Kentucky for the event, which will include meetings, community events and partner activations. Representatives from more than 200 professional and pre-professional clubs are expected to attend.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our city to show itself off to the league and representatives of USL clubs from all over the country,” said LouCity chairman and CEO John Neace. “We look forward to seeing visitors partake in local business and in turn hope the community helps us pack Lynn Family Stadium for a marquee nationally-televised game.”

In 2020, Lynn Family Stadium became the permanent home for Louisville City FC. This summer, the stadium will host the NWSL Women's Cup, a six-team tournament featuring Racing Louisville FC and other international clubs.

The last time LouCity FC met Phoenix Rising in the 2018 USL Championship, Louisville won 1-0.

