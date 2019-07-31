LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-University of Louisville women's basketball has released its 2019-20 non-conference schedule, which is highlighted by five home games in November.

Overall, the Cardinals will face seven opponents that reached postseason play a season ago, seven that won 20-plus games and four that played in the NCAA Tournament.



Louisville opens the year at the KFC Yum! Center against Western Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 5. It’s the second consecutive year that the Cardinals open the season against the Hilltoppers, winning 102-80 in Bowling Green a year ago. That victory also marked the 300th win of head coach Jeff Walz’s career.

The Cardinals remain at the KFC Yum! Center the next four games, hosting Murray State on Nov. 8, Central Michigan on Nov. 14, UT Chattanooga on Nov. 21 and Boise State on Nov. 24.

It marks the first time in program history that they open the season with five consecutive home games.

Louisville then heads to the U.S. Virgin Islands to participate in the 20th annual Paradise Jam Thanksgiving weekend. They play UT Arlington on Nov. 28, Oklahoma State on Nov. 29 and Oregon on Nov. 30. The Ducks, led by returning Wooden Award winner Sabrina Ionescu, advanced to the NCAA Final Four last season and are picked by many as the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

The Cardinals conclude non-conference play with four consecutive road games, beginning at Ohio State on Dec. 5 for the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

They then play at Northern Kentucky on Dec. 8 and at in-state rival Kentucky on Dec. 15. In their final tune-up prior to Atlantic Coast Conference play, Louisville hits the road to play at UT Martin on Dec. 19.

Last season, the Cardinals produced a second consecutive 30-win season with a 32-4 record and won their second straight ACC regular-season title. They entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for the second straight year and advanced to the Elite Eight for the fifth time in program history.



Louisville returns six players that made starts last season, including seniors Yacine Diop, Bionca Dunham, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook, along with junior Dana Evans, the reigning ACC Sixth Player of the Year.



Women’s basketball season tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Aug. 5. Additional information is available online at www.GoCards.com/wbbtickets.



For the latest on Louisville women's basketball, visit GoCards.com, or follow the team's Twitter account at @UofLWBB or on Facebook at facebook.com/UofLWBB.