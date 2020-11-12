UofL women's basketball postpones UNC game after positive COVID-19 test

The University of Louisville men's basketball team resumed team activities Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women's basketball team has paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test, Athletic Director Vince Tyra announced Friday.

The Cards' game against North Carolina scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13 has been postponed.

UofL said the positive test result was determined during COVID-19 testing Friday, and contact tracing connected other members of the program.

“We are obviously disappointed, but unfortunately this is all part of the 2020-21 season," head coach Jeff Walz said. "We are following proper protocols, monitoring everything closely and look forward to getting back out on the court soon."

The Cards are currently ranked No. 2 by the Associated Press, starting their season 5-0.

UofL announced Thursday its men's basketball team could resume team activities following a positive COVID-19 test in its program. The Cards had to cancel games against UNC Greensboro and Wisconsin before returning to individual or group sessions Thursday and Friday.

There was no information on how the pause will impact games past Dec. 13.

