Nine Louisville players out for game vs. Virginia Tech

The University of Louisville did not provide an explanation for why these players will not play Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville will be without nine players for its home game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 31.

UofL announced all of the following Cardinals will not be available to suit up against the Hokies: defensive lineman Micah Bland, defensive lineman Ja’Darien Boykin, defensive lineman Malik Clark, defensive lineman Yaya Diaby, punter Ryan Harwell, safety Isaiah Hayes, defensive lineman Dayna Kinnaird, linebacker Monty Montgomery and defensive lineman Tabarius Peterson.

The school did not specify why any of these players are out. In previous availability reports this year, only quarterback Jawon Pass vs. Miami (personal reasons) and wide receiver Corey Reed vs. Pittsburgh (undisclosed) had been listed as unavailable.

Montgomery leads Louisville in sacks with four while also adding seven tackles for loss this season. Outside of him, the team will be thin on the defensive front while missing six defensive lineman. That group of unavailable linemen has combined for 28 tackles.

Hayes has also been a starting safety on that side of the ball, racking up 25 tackles and two pass breakups this season.

Harwell has punted the last three games, attempting 11 punts. Before him, Logan Lupo punted for the first three games, punting 12 times.

The Cardinals are 2-4 after snapping a four-game losing streak last week by topping Florida State 48-16. Virginia Tech comes to Cardinal Stadium at 3-2 and brings the third-ranked rushing attack in the nation, averaging 292 yards per game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

