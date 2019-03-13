(LBF) The University of Louisville has the most valuable basketball team in the country, according to a new report from Forbes.

The Cardinals had average revenue of $52 million from the 2014-15 season through 2016-17, according to the report, and profits of $30 million.

The University of Kentucky wasn't far behind, with three-year average revenue of $49.4 million and profits of $22.9 million.

Indiana University was No. 3, with $35.5 million in revenue and $21 million in profit. Rounding out the top five were Duke University and the University of Kansas.

