LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – College basketball season ended a month ago, but it isn’t stopping the University of Louisville from getting into the spirit.

UofL shared a special time-lapse video of the men's court being painted in the Kueber Center on Instagram Monday evening.

The newly painted court shows the iconic, throwback dunking Cardinal bird stretching from one end of the court to the other.

It also features the new branding of the school’s name and “The Ville”.

The comments from the post have been overwhelmingly positive with many saying that the court should be considered as a new look for the KFC Yum! Center's Denny Crum Court.

