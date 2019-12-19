LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Cardinals were able to add another win last night. The No. 3 Cards defeated the Miami of Ohio Redhawks at the KFC Yum! Center 70-46.

Dwayne Sutton and Jordan Nwora were the standout players of the game. Sutton had 8 points and 15 rebounds, tying his career-high, and Nwora had 20 points and 8 rebounds. Ryan McMahon added 11 points of his own.

With that win, Louisville improves to 11-1 on the season. They now have a little over a week off before they head to Lexington to take on the Wildcats on Saturday, December 28.

MORE SPORTS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.