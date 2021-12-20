UofL men's basketball team postpones upcoming rivalry game due to COVID-19

Multiple positive COVID tests among people in the program have caused UofL to pause all team related activities indefinitely.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville (UofL) announced Monday that multiple people in the men's basketball program tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Interim Director of Athletics, Josh Heird.

The sudden outbreak of Coronavirus sparked immediate action and, as a result, all team-related activities are paused indefinitely.

Meaning the Cardinals' scheduled game on Wednesday Dec. 22 against the University of Kentucky (UK) has been postponed.

Officials from UK and UofL will monitor the COVID-19 situation and will reschedule the annual rivalry game when they can.

