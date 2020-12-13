UofL men's basketball game vs. NC State postponed due to COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the ACC have postponed another University of Louisville men’s basketball game a few days after resuming team activities.
North Carolina State were scheduled to visit the Cards on Dec. 16.
Officials said the postponement follows positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the team.
The team is still adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group.
