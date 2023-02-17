Banner honoring 2013 UofL national championship team hangs on Metro Hall

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the banner will hang all weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team is gearing up to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the team that won the 2013 NCAA National Championship title.

In honor of the team, the fans and the city of Louisville, Mayor Craig Greenberg hung a replica banner honoring the championship win outside Metro Hall since it can't hang inside the KFC Yum! Center.

After the 2015 basketball stripper scandal, the NCAA ordered Louisville to vacate all of their wins from 2011 to 2014, including the 2013 National Championship win.

"Let it be proclaimed we are and always will be the National Champions," Greenberg said on social media.

Fans can go and take a picture with the banner all weekend long. Greenberg said it will stay up from Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

In a letter sent to fans, the university said it will hang a banner in the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center that reads "2013 Final Coaches Poll #1."

That banner, honoring the 2013 National Championship team, will be hung up on Saturday during the Louisville-Clemson game.

“Our former Cardinals and our devoted fans deserve to have our special season recognized in some manner in our home arena," UofL Athletics Director Josh Heird said.

