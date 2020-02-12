Davis, Louisville beat WKU 75-54 for 4th win in 7 days

"I told my group I couldn't be more pleased," Coach Chris Mack said in the post-game press conference.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two in-state teams battled it out Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center as the Louisville Cardinals hosted Western Kentucky University (WKU).

The Cardinals ultimately came out on top, beating WKU 75-54 and earned their fourth win in seven days.

"I told my group I couldn't be more pleased," Coach Chris Mack said in the post-game press conference.

Dre Davis scored 21 points, David Johnson had 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Carlik Jones added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists and Jae'Lyn Withers had eight points and nine rebounds for Louisville. UofL forced 21 turnovers against the Hilltoppers.

The Cards played without Samuell Williamson once again due to a foot injury. Malik Williams, Josh Nickelberry and Charles Minlend were also unable to play due to injuries.

The Cardinals have a 42-39 edge in the series which dates to 1926, winning the last nine matchups against WKU.

Louisville pulls away from Western Kentucky, winning 75-54. That was a really strong defensive effort for the Cardinals against a good Hilltopper team. Very good win. pic.twitter.com/GnUlXyGwgP — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) December 2, 2020

With Davis' points Tuesday and Jae'Lyn Withers scoring 20 points versus PVAM earlier this week, this game marked the first time Louisville freshmen scored more than 20 points in back-to-back games since 2005.

The Cardinals will play against UNC Greensboro on Friday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

